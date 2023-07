There is an offer from the Sacramento Kings for Sasha Vezenkov, reports Eurohoops: the salary proposed to the MVP of the last Euroleague would be around 7.7 million dollars per season, a figure that would cover the room exception, and the Bulgarian would be the first graft of the champions of the Pacific Division after the confirmations of Trey Lyles and Harrison Barnes. A final decision from Vezenkov is expected in the next few hours.

