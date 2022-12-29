The two teams just faced each other, with the league leaders prevailing in California 113-106. The Kings seek redemption

On the one hand, the Denver Nuggets leaders in the West and in a five-game streak. On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings, returning from two knockouts in a row that led to the seventh position in the Western Conference, of which the last was against Mike Brown’s team (113-106). So, it’s immediately time for revenge: the Californians have no shortage of talent and are ready to demonstrate it in front of their own audience in front of the best of the class, to redeem the defeat.

THE PREDICTION — The gap shouldn’t be too large, but could be in the range of two possessions at the end of the game. In this sense, a very interesting odds are the 1.94 that Goldbet and Better propose for a success with a Denver handicap of more than three points, while if the Nuggets were to win the same but with a smaller gap, the odds rise to 2.02 with 888 Sport .

THE QUOTE — The standings push in one direction, with Denver who, despite the away commitment, are considered favorites in the second close match against Sacramento. The success of the Nuggets is proposed at 1.75 by Goldbet and Better, the same operators offer the victory of the Kings at 2.23.

FOCUS: DE'AARON FOX — Sacramento, as expected, will rely on the prowess of De'Aaron Fox to try to subvert the prediction of the bookmakers. There are several quotes about it. 888 Sport allows you to bet on the possibility that he will score no more than 24 points at 1.94. As for assists, the Over 6.5 is at 1.65 while the Under 6.5 touches 2.20.

