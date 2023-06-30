Home » Sacramento Kings, three-year renewal for Harrison Barnes
Sacramento Kings winger Harrison Barnes – a key player in the franchise’s rise to the upper echelons of the Western Conference – has agreed to a new three-year contract renewal, worth $54 million.

