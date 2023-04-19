Home » Sacripanti: We played an excellent game
The head coach Stefano Sacripanti: «Stone hasn’t completely recovered from the muscle injury to his adductor, we didn’t want to risk it and we preferred to let Krampelj play, who always trains with ardor and who played a good performance against a team that, having a great physicality, it didn’t make me disdain the choice of having an extra long available. When you play against such strong formations, a few mistakes are enough, like the ones we committed in the second quarter, to suffer a partial which then weighed us down for the entire match and which could have cost us much more. We couldn’t compete with Bologna playing one possession after another, so I tried to stretch the defense across the pitch, to displace them and to allow us to have Hannah and Logan together on the pitch, despite their inferior physicality compared to their opponents. We have always lacked that leap that could allow us to put our nose forward, because we were stopped by some referee whistles. We gave them a hard time, but then lost on a failed siren roll, although it was well constructed. We played an excellent game and I couldn’t ask for more from my players, except for a few mistakes and too many turnovers in the second quarter».

