Sad anniversary, the last Czechs were ahead by a lap. Should they have started at all?

Czech cross-country skiing was just commemorating one of its most famous moments. Exactly fifteen years ago, Lukáš Bauer became the first Czech to win the overall World Cup in cross-country skiing. But the present is sadder in men’s distance races, with the exception of Michal Novák, which was harshly documented by the relay at the World Championships in Planica, where the Czechs did not even look at the finish line.

