Sad Christmas in Tigres, Fulgencio and 2 more would leave at Siboldi's request – El Futbolero México
It’s shaping up to be a sad Christmas for Tigres as rumors swirl about key players leaving the team. According to reports, Fulgencio and two other players are set to leave at the request of coach Robert Dante Siboldi. This news has cast a shadow over the holiday season for Tigres fans.

Adding to the uncertainty, Tigres will be carrying out their preseason preparations for the 2024 Clausura Tournament in the United States. This decision comes as a surprise to many, especially given the team’s strong ties to their home city of Monterrey.

Specifically, Tigres will be conducting their preseason in McAllen, Texas, which has raised eyebrows among the fanbase. The team’s choice to train outside of their usual environment could indicate a desire for a fresh start heading into the new tournament.

In the midst of these changes, Tigres is also reportedly planning to make some big moves in the transfer market. Rumors suggest that the team is looking to surpass their local rivals, Rayados, on the payroll with some major signings. This development has generated excitement and speculation among fans and pundits alike.

As Tigres navigates these developments, it’s clear that the team is gearing up for a period of significant change. The upcoming preseason and transfer market activities will undoubtedly have a major impact on the team’s prospects for the 2024 Clausura Tournament.

Stay tuned as more details emerge about Tigres’ preseason preparations and transfer market moves. The team’s future is certainly shaping up to be an intriguing one.

