Sports

Sad Latvians? At all, we couldn’t have played better, reports Čukste after a brave fight with Canada

Twenty minutes were left for the next sensation. Latvian ice hockey players led twice in the semi-finals of the World Cup against Canada, but the favorite turned the score around in the third period and won 4:2. However, the team from the small Baltic country, which made it to the elite four for the first time at the top event, has nothing to be ashamed of. He performed another tremendously combative performance, which was also praised by the defender of Třinec Steelers Karlis Čukste.

