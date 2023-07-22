Home » Sad news! Adolf Scherer, soccer world vice-champion from Chile in 1962, has died
Sad news! Adolf Scherer, soccer world vice-champion from Chile in 1962, has died

“Until this morning, he had an exceptional attribute – the only living Slovak footballer who played in the final of the World Cup,” the Slovak association said. “Dolfi was unique, unrepeatable, always his own. Football vice-champion of the world, champion of Czechoslovakia, scorer par excellence, member of the League Gunners Club, he has had his place in the Slovak Football Hall of Fame since its birth in 2016, a good person.”

It was at the World Championship 61 years ago that Scherer, a native of Priekopy, had the lion’s share of advancing to the final against Brazil. The goal then decided the quarter-final against Hungary (1:0) and even scored twice in the semi-final against Yugoslavia (3:1). He was also a member of the bronze medal team at the 1960 European Championships in France.

He won the Czechoslovak title with Červená hvězda Bratislava (1959), in the ten seasons he played in the top domestic competition he also played for Bratislava’s Slovnaft, Lokomotiva and VSS Košice. In France, where he later emigrated, he worked for Nimes Olympique and Olympique Avignonais.

In the Czechoslovak League, Scherer had a record of 260 games and 128 goals. With a total of 151 league goals in his career, he belongs to the top twenty of the League Gunners Club.

Of the 22 silver medalists from Chile, Jan Lála, Jozef Štibrányi, Josef Jelínek and Václav Mašek are alive. Golden Ball winner Josef Masopust, the biggest star of the team at the time, who lost to Brazil 1:3 in the final, died in 2015.

