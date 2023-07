Very sad news hit the football world. Former Spanish footballer Luis Suárez, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1960 and European champion in 1964, died at the age of 88. Inter Milan, in whose jersey he spent a large part of his career, announced his death on Sunday. With him, he won the Italian league three times and the Champions Cup of European countries (now the Champions League) twice.

