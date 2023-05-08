Šádek in the documentary: Pilsen football did not deserve to die!

“The day we beat Karabakh in the return leg and secured the Champions League will never be surpassed for me. In addition, my daughter was born at four in the afternoon. At that moment I thought that the day should have an upgrade in the evening. The boys then took it all to a higher level,” Šádek says in the documentary.

However, Pilsen was losing 0:1 at halftime, things looked bad for them. However, coach Michal Bílek prepared a key move during the break – he sent striker Jan Kliment into the fight from the second half. Although he was injured during his stay on the pitch, he scored the winning, advancing goal before he could replace him.