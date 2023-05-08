Home » Šádek in the documentary: Pilsen football did not deserve to die!
Sports

Šádek in the documentary: Pilsen football did not deserve to die!

by admin
Šádek in the documentary: Pilsen football did not deserve to die!

“The day we beat Karabakh in the return leg and secured the Champions League will never be surpassed for me. In addition, my daughter was born at four in the afternoon. At that moment I thought that the day should have an upgrade in the evening. The boys then took it all to a higher level,” Šádek says in the documentary.

However, Pilsen was losing 0:1 at halftime, things looked bad for them. However, coach Michal Bílek prepared a key move during the break – he sent striker Jan Kliment into the fight from the second half. Although he was injured during his stay on the pitch, he scored the winning, advancing goal before he could replace him.

“It stung my muscle, I knew it was bad. But before the game was interrupted, what happened happened,” describes Kliment. “It was the most valuable promotion to the Champions League of all four. I struggled financially with it for two years. I was already dead, then half-dead, now I’m alive for a while. Pilsen football did not deserve to die because of the way we work. I believe that the boys from Prague, not the enemies, Sparta and Slavia, will still be flooded by Viktorka,” adds the owner of Pilsen.

See also  Online tickets in advance for Vallefoglia

You may also like

Tumulte bei argentinischem Superclasico – sport.ORF.at

Holidays in Val Gardena by bike

“His last with the Lioness?”. The title of...

Vlahovic, racist chants from Atalanta fans: what happens...

Seventeen-year-old Miculyčová started the freestyle BMX season victoriously

Think Forward Sport: the sports marketing scenario. Mirco...

Philadelphia equalizes in the NBA playoffs

Sun Jiajun breaks Asian record in men’s 50m...

Clash between van and truck on the A1...

NBA, Banchero finds the reporter who confused him...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy