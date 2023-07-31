Home » Šádek was standing behind the Pilsen bench. Did he break the rules?
Šádek was standing behind the Pilsen bench. Did he break the rules?

Šádek was standing behind the Pilsen bench. Did he break the rules?

A year ago, the clubs themselves reacted to Šádko’s going to the field and sometimes inappropriate behavior in the past, which included measures in the schedule of national competitions. This states that club management members who have been granted “ALL ACCESS” by the match organizer must leave the pitch no later than 10 minutes before the players and referees enter the pitch. During the match, including half-time breaks, these persons are not authorized to stay or move in the field area. They can return to the field area up to 5 minutes after the end of the match, or after the referees have left the field of play. This is Šádk’s case.

A certain ambiguity is caused by the fact that it is not precisely defined what the “field area” is. According to Sport.cz information, on Sunday, Šádek moved behind the tape that separates the field area from the rest of the stadium in Pilsen’s Doosan Arena. From this point of view, it seems that although Šádek’s presence near the benches may have seemed inappropriate, the deputy chairman of the League Committee did not break the rules. The view from the television can be deceiving.

The match delegates will decide whether a foul has occurred. The delegate of the football association was Libor Zeman, the technical delegate was Tomáš Farský. Their reports are not yet available and are also private. If Šádek’s behavior was mentioned in them, the LFA Disciplinary Commission would start looking into the case on Thursday. In the opposite situation, nothing will happen.

“The League Football Association will not comment on individual incidents within individual matches. This belongs to the competent authorities, in this case the Disciplinary Commission of the LFA,” Pavel Jahoda, press spokesman of the League Football Association, told Sport.cz.

