Sadílek persuaded Černý to let him take the free kick before the premier’s national team goal

Photogallery

Photo: Risto Bozovic, CTK/AP

Forward Mojmír Chytil is happy about the goal against Montenegro.

Photo: Risto Bozovic, CTK/AP

Czech representative Václav Černý (left) in a duel with Zark Tomašević from Montenegro.

Photo: Risto Bozovic, CTK/AP

Montenegro representative Risto Radunovič (left) in a header duel with Czech national team midfielder Tomáš Souček.

In the 57th minute, the 24-year-old midfielder curled a free kick right to the post and made it 2:0. In the 16th match for the national team, he scored for the first time. “It happened that right after the foul, I saw that Váša (Černý) asked Suk (Tomáš Souček) if he could take the free kick. So I persuaded Váša that I would shoot it, that I wanted to score the first national team goal. And we succeeded,” said Sadílek on the YouTube channel of the Czech national team.

Černý was also happy with his hit. “Miša came between us and, since he is also left-handed, he said to me: ‘Yours, I will hit it and score the first goal’. Suk and I agreed and it was his,” noted the 25-year-old winger, who contributed two goals to Saturday’s win 3 :0 in the Faroe Islands in the qualification of the European Championship.

The players of coach Jaroslav Šilhavy scored in the last match of the season. More Czech goals were added by Mojmír Chytil in the first half and substitute Lukáš Provod and Adam Hložek in the final quarter of an hour. Driton Camaj of Montenegro reduced the score to 1:2 in the 66th minute. “Of course, we always go into the match with the idea that we want to score a goal at the back. But we are happy that we managed the match in terms of results, and I think also in terms of playing,” said Sadílek.

“Even in the first half, we had several chances that we could convert. In the end, it only happened in the second half, when we added a few more goals, and we are happy for that,” added the former player of Slovácko, Liberec and PSV Eindhoven, whom in In the 76th minute, he was replaced by his older brother Lukáš.

