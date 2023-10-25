Home » Sadio Mané should become the president of Bourges Foot 18 in National 2
Sadio Mané should become the president of Bourges Foot 18 in National 2

Sadio Mané should become the president of Bourges Foot 18 in National 2

Sadio Mané will become president of a semi-professional football club. According to information from Berry Republicanthe Senegalese from Al-Nasr will take control of Bourges Foot 18, resident of National 2.

The daily explains that the first negotiations date back three years. Close to Cheikh Sylla, the president of the club, the runner-up for the 2022 Ballon d’Or would have built this project for several months in collaboration with the mayor of the city. A press conference would be planned for this Wednesday to announce the news, reports the local newspaper. Which ensures that the player would have already planned to inject funds to help a club in difficulty at the start of the season (13th out of 14, 1 victory in 7 matches).

