Sagittarius Flek: I have a huge appetite. Especially now that we’re all fighting for championship spots!

“I take my goals as a reward for the work I do for the team and nothing else is possible. Personal feelings are good, but I don’t like to evaluate myself. Of course, like everyone else, I try to give my best. Especially now, when we are all fighting for places in the championship,” said Brno forward Flek.

His first goal was assisted by defender Michal Kempný, who then scored the winning goal himself. “I have a great desire to play matches. The season at the club ended too soon, so I’m glad that I’m here now and I could help to win,” he said after his 66th game in the Czech jersey.

“It was very important that we started well. The quick goals we scored there gave us confidence, but the Slovaks didn’t perform badly, they went after us quite actively. If I’m going to take the full sixty minutes, there were certain passages when we weren’t on the puck that much, but I think we played decently,” Kempný recounted.

But he did not overestimate his productivity. “I’m just trying to find the best space where I can maybe get a pass, shoot or just throw the puck and create something for the forwards. Here, it’s mainly about building a team towards the championship,” he said.

Another Spartan fullback David Němeček scored for the national team for the very first time. "There was an outnumbering, I supported the attack and Vláďa Sobotka found me brilliantly in the area where I was run over and all he had to do was close his eyes, shoot and it fell there. It was a great feeling. Something you will remember for the rest of your life," he said.