Home » Sailing: Ocean Race: 11th Hour Racing in front at the fly-by in Kiel
Sports

Sailing: Ocean Race: 11th Hour Racing in front at the fly-by in Kiel

by admin
Sailing: Ocean Race: 11th Hour Racing in front at the fly-by in Kiel

As of: 06/09/2023 5:36 p.m

The Ocean Race has completed its fly-by in Kiel. The US team from 11th Hour Racing was the first boat to round the turning mark. Boris Herrmann and his Malizia Seaexplorer passed the inner fjord in fifth place.

In contrast to the Illbruck, which entered the fjord 21 years ago as the winner of the Ocean Race with hundreds of accompanying boats at its side, this time the Imocas had the water almost to themselves. Ships – large or small – had to keep the fairway free until the yachts had left the fjord again.

Big lead for 11th Hour Racing

Cheered on by more than 25,000 spectators on both banks and especially on the keel line, US skipper Charlie Enright steered his boat into the fjord at almost 20 knots. Circling the turning mark at 4:26 p.m., 11th Hour Racing had a lead of around nine nautical miles over their pursuers.

Team Holcim PRB rounded the white buoy in second, Biotherm in third. Some distance behind was Guyot Environnement Team Europe in fourth. Boris Herrmann passed the mark with his Malizia Seaexplorer just behind as fifth and last – around 75 minutes after the leading 11th Hour Racing.

“That was a very special highlight like the passage from Cape Horn.”
— Boris Herrmann on the fly-by in Kiel

Consolation for the two “stragglers”: They got the biggest applause from the Kiel line. Herrmann from Hamburg was enthusiastic: “It was a spectacular passage that we will never forget. Kiel showed itself from its best side, a perfectly organized fly-by,” said the Malizia skipper after the short visit to the fjord.

See also  Ufc 280 Makhachev beats Oliveira, is champion of the Lightweight! Khabib rejoices

Arrive in The Hague on Sunday afternoon

On Tuesday, the Imoca fleet “crept” out of the Danish town of Aarhus in very weak winds. The conditions were better in front of Kiel. In bright sunshine and an easterly wind with speeds of around eight to ten knots, the boats passed the “Sailing City” of Kiel.

After the fly-by it’s back north around Denmark through the North Sea towards the Netherlands – arrival in The Hague is expected for Sunday afternoon. On June 15th the seventh and last part of the regatta will start – with the destination Genoa (June 25th).

This topic in the program:
sports club | 09.06.2023 | 3:00 p.m

You may also like

Fuzhou Jin’an District Wushu Association Holds the Second...

Road accident in Marino, collision between car and...

Football Champions League: Man City vs Inter –...

Novak Djokovic shows his colors politically – that’s...

[Forbidden news]Why did the 10 Chinese players in...

Champions: Inzaghi chooses Dzeko and Brozovic, Walker on...

ManCity – Inter, Calhanoglu: “Gündogan plays for Germany,...

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy