Sailing: Ocean Race: Malizia without Herrmann, but confident in the 4th stage

Status: 04/22/2023 1:45 p.m

On Sunday (6.10 p.m. CEST) the five Imoca yachts will start the fourth leg of the Ocean Race from Itajai/Brazil to the sailing Mecca of Newport/USA. The fleet returns to the Northern Hemisphere on the second longest leg of the circumnavigation.

The crews have 5,500 nautical miles ahead of them. Sounds feasible after sailing more than 14,000 nautical miles on the last royal stage through the rough Southern Ocean, which the Malizia team with skipper Boris Herrmann spectacularly won. But the section has other pitfalls, as Nico Lunven also knows.

“The way to Newport is somewhat paradoxical. It will be very different from the third stage,” said the Malizia navigator. “Compared to the South Ocean stage, we will definitely have much nicer weather, with warm sea and warm air, almost tropical. On the other hand, there are many crucial cornerstones in terms of strategy and weather, it will be quite a challenge.” In the last big south-north section of the race, the teams will leave Brazil in the fall and will arrive in the USA around two and a half weeks later in the spring.

Lots of imponderables – until the end

In the South Atlantic lurks the St. Helena High with its light wind zones, which the fleet encountered on the second leg from Cape Verde to Cape Town, and a massive high over the east coast of Brazil is likely to be the first hurdle at the start. Navigators will also have to decide whether to take the more direct route along the coast or head further away in search of stronger winds.

Already on the second stage the Doldrums, a low-pressure area in the immediate vicinity of the equator, divided the field with their weak winds and calm. Further north, after crossing the equator in the northeast trade wind, the hour of the Malizia could strike with its good strong wind properties.

Overall standings before stage four

1. Team Holcim – 19 points

2. Team Malizia – 14 points

3. 11th Hour Racing – 13 Punkte

4. Biotherm Racing – 10 points

5. Guyot environment – Team Europe – 2 Punkte

The Gulf Stream is likely to become a factor along the US east coast. And even shortly before the finish, nothing has to be decided by a long shot, should there be calm and fog in Newport. Like in May 2018, when the boats at the then Ocean Race delivered a final thriller in slow motion. But maybe everything is different. What is certain is that there is a lot that can hardly be predicted on this stage – right up to the end. “The last two days before Newport can be quite difficult with North Atlantic conditions, strong winds and cold water,” said Lunven.

Herrmann paused – “Best decision for the team”

“There will be a lot of changes and transitions on this stage,” predicts Malizia skipper Will Harris, who, like on the second stage, takes command of Boris Herrmann, who is pausing as planned this time. The experienced Frenchman Christopher Pratt is new on board for the Hamburger.

“I don’t think that puts the sailing team at a disadvantage. I wouldn’t sit out if I felt they could do better with me.”

— Boris Herrmann

Co-skipper Rosalin Kuiper, “recovered very well” from her concussion, praised Herrmann for his decision and is happy about the vote of confidence. “That gives us an extra boost. It gives us all a little bit more responsibility to bring the boat to Newport in one piece. He’s allowed Chris to come into the team and that’s allowed us to benefit from his experience. And we’re meeting in Newport a fresh, well recovered Boris. I think it was the best decision for the team to sit out at this point.”

Harris: “Perfectly prepared and confident”

The Malizia – Seaexplorer is an “impressive boat,” said Pratt. You can sail extremely “aggressively and precisely” with it. “I’m looking forward to this tricky stage. We need to focus on strategic details and improve our speed in lighter wind conditions, which we discuss quite a bit with the crew.”

After three of seven stages, Team Malizia is second with 14 points behind Swiss team Holcim – PRB (19) and ahead of US team 11th Hour Racing (13). There is still 38 percent of the race track to be completed, but 60 percent of the points are up for grabs. “We feel perfectly prepared and are going into this fourth stage very confidently,” stressed Harris. “We have proven that we can be fast and that we are a great team.”

Guyot wants to ‘deliver’ on comeback

After the bitter end of stage three, Team Guyot is back in action with a repaired boat and Berlin co-skipper Robert Stanjek. The Franco-German team had to give up the third stage with severe hull damage. “The repair is rock solid. The gap in points to the other teams bothers us. We want to deliver now and maybe towards the podium,” announced Stanjek before the comeback.

Herrmann, who will be following the race closely from afar, believes that anything is possible: “All five teams can win. The great thing about the Ocean Race is that all five competitors are equally strong. With the big difference that of course we have one in the south have an advantage.”

