His first Olympics in 1996 in Savannah (seaside location for the Atlanta edition), the last in 2021 in Enoshima (Tokyo’s marine headquarters). In the middle there are 5 medals (2 gold, 2 silver and a bronze) and 7 participations. No Brazilian from any sport can boast such a longevity: the first Games at 23, the last at 48! When he finished the races with an eighth place, after having been fourth five years earlier in the home edition of the Games. Robert Scheidt is one of the world legends, not only for these numbers, but for being able to dominate in two different sailing classes (Laser at the beginning of his career and Star at the end) before returning again to the Lasers, managing to qualify twice more. at the Games and touching the medal at 43. Scheidt was one of the great protagonists of the Rolex Swan Cup, a catwalk of champions in the transparent waters of Porto Cervo. In one of the classic events on the international calendar. “It was the first time for me in a regatta like this – says Scheidt, who is also a Rolex ambassador – and I must say it’s a lot of fun. First of all because this place is iconic all over the world, perhaps the best one for regattas. And then for the Swan 50 class, the boats are quite similar, they have similar speed performance and the class is fun. There is a lot of technology on boats like this. Here I was aboard Stella Maris. We played our cards and finished in second place ”. Scheidt who for most of his life had no crew (he won nine Laser World Championships), when he was on the Stars he had at most one mate. Here he is faced with a completely different situation: “I have spent many years of my life competing alone: ​​5 Olympics in Laser 2 in the Stars. The way of racing is very different. Today, in the Swan 50, you are just a piece of the gear, there are so many tasks to be done on board, there is a lot of technology. It is necessary to coordinate among the crew members, each one has set tasks. And in my role as a tactician, communication on board is very important. It is a question of anticipating the maneuvers to be made to the crew, thinking about the position, the direction of the wind. In short, I have to imagine what will happen. And the tactician doesn’t always get the right call (on where there will be more wind, ed). “