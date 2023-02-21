Home Sports sailor falls into the water at 50km/h and hangs from a rope. Saved by comrades- Corriere TV
sailor falls into the water at 50km/h and hangs from a rope. Saved by comrades- Corriere TV

Fear during the first day of racing at the Australian SailGP in Sydney. Emirates Great Britain Sail Gran Prix crew member Matt Gotrel fell overboard and was caught in a rope. The man “bounced” on the water several times, while the boat proceeded at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour. Teammates with difficulty pulled him out of the water. In the end the team managed to cross the finish line in sixth place of the day. For Gotrel, transported to the hospital for tests, a hip strain and some bruises

Feb 21, 2023 – Updated Feb 21, 2023, 4:30pm

