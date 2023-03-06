Saint-Maximin…parts Leao

Il Milan loses in that of Firenze and it complicates life in orbit fourth place. The victory of Lazio in the house of Napoli makes everything more difficult, the Rossoneri have now also been overtaken by Roma’s victory against Juventus and they will have to earn qualification for the next one Champions League.

The defeat suffered at the home of Fiorentina has sounded more than one alarm bell especially in view of the challenge against Tottenham. Lion it seems a distant relative of the one that until a few months ago split defenses in two and kept the opponents in constant apprehension. For the Portuguese striker, with the contract expiring in 2024, a renewal is ready 7 million annuallymaximum amount that will disburse the Milan in case of agreement with the player’s entourage. As things stand now between the club and Lion everything is stalled, that’s why the Milanese are already moving to look for the hypothetical replacement for Lion, Allan Saint-Maximin of the Newcastle to inherit the number 17.

Hunting for zero parameters

Despite the victory against the Leccea good part of the nerazzurri people doubt more and more Simone Inzaghi and in the next season he expects a technical change on the bench. The 2-0 against the Apulians pushes theInter the -15 song Napoli, with Scudetto hopes now reduced to a flicker for months. L’Inter for now she remains focused on the current season, hoping to pass the round in Champions League and get ahead as much as possible in the competition.

Future planning inevitably passes through the transfer market, with eyes focused on defense. The now certain departure of Skriniar and the indecisions on what to do with Unripe they lead the nerazzurri to hunt for zero parameters. Caglar Soyuncudefender of the Leicester when the contract expires, it seems to be the ideal profile. The player would disengage from Foxes leaving the Premier League to embark on the new adventure of A league. The Milanese club has been following the Turkish player for a couple of months now, working with the lights off with the entourage and to try to convince the player to dispossess the Inter cause.

Even exchange?

The defeat against the Roma Of Mourinho brings the Old Lady back down to earth, who had long been harboring European dreams in recent weeks. The qualification in Champions League moves away, the first four are further away than ever and Juve does not seem to be able to undermine the competitors.

The sterile attack fails to unhinge the yellow and red defense shirts, Vlahovic is no longer the one admired at the beginning and Kean he gets thrown out irreparably complicated the life of his parents. The list of transfers is expanding, Kean should almost certainly leave, Vlahovic has female fans in the Premier League and Adrien Rabiot, despite always being one of the best, has an expiring contract that will not be renewed under certain figures. The Manchester City Of Pep Guardiola it pushes forward and starts weaving a story to bring the player in EnglandFrench might be the natural substitute for Ilkay Gundogan that his contract will expire in June and for the moment has not yet found an agreement for the renewal. The question that arises is: what if the two clubs made an equal exchange?