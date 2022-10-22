Ferrari therefore started the weekend well, in front of the eyes, among others, of Brad Pitt, one of the super VIPs present in Austin. Charles Leclerc left the seat to Robert Shwartzman, in compliance with the rule that this year requires teams to have rookies play a couple of free practice sessions. The Russian, who runs with Israeli license, finished well with the 16th time. This also happened to McLaren with Alex Palou, to Williams with Logan Sargeant and to Alfa Romeo with Theo Purchaire. Antonio Giovinazzi also rode with the Haas, but the Apulian ended up against the barriers after a few minutes and his session ended practically immediately.

Meanwhile, the wait for the sanction that the FIA ​​must inflict on Red Bull for exceeding the budget cap 2021 has always been held. the discussion the title 2021: “The financial regulation is like the technical and sporting one, if you are disqualified for a technical violation it must also occur for a violation of the financial regulation, even if it is new. There must be an adequate penalty, there are rumors, but it’s the FIA ​​that has to finish the job. I don’t know the real extent of the violation, but 1-2 million can decide a championship, the FIA ​​has to make a decision that is meaningful, the penalty has to reflect the violation. I don’t think you can return to question the 2021 title, the violation does not allow the rules to do so, but it is needed for the future so that everything is fairer and clearer “.