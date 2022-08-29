the case

SENT TO SPA

The challenge between Ferrari and Red Bull is doubled. Sainz in pole position will see it with Perez, while Verstappen (15th) will share the eighth row with Leclerc. Even the crazy regulations of Formula 1 manage to fuel the spectacle of this two-person challenge. The competition on the Spa circuit doubles, almost to compensate for those three laps that last year marked the shortest and most absurd race ever. Two pilots in front to dictate the pace, the other two to extricate themselves in the traffic, with everything that can entail.

The story begins before qualifying, when Verstappen and Leclerc replace the engine and are relegated to the back of the grid along with five other lesser-ranking drivers. The chronometer assigns the best time on Saturday to Verstappen with a monstrous gap of six tenths over Sainz. However, the Spanish driver ends up in pole position for the second time this year and in his career ahead of Red Bull number two, Perez. It will be them from the front row to feed the leading race, waiting for their respective teammates to come together. Between the difference in performance compared to the other teams (from Mercedes downwards) and the characteristics of the circuit (easy overtaking) it is expected that the two pursuers will enter the podium area already by the middle of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Leclerc got the fourth time behind Alonso. In fact, he didn’t have the chance to qualify in the best possible way: in the first attempt in the pits he was fitted with the wrong tires (“what should I do with them?”, He complained). At the second attempt he helped his teammate with a game of the trails that in the end proved decisive: Sainz got the pole thanks to the help of Leclerc, Perez missed it by two tenths because Verstappen refused to give him a hand and no one in the team attempted to force it.

At the end of qualifying Sainz should celebrate, instead he sketches a smile of circumstance. “My first lap was pretty good. I’m happy with the pole position, not the advantage that Red Bull has over us ». Verstappen preceded him in the riot of the oranje fans, who contributed to the full house of Formula 1 between now and the end of the season.

Spa and Zandvort are Max’s home circuits next Sunday, while Monza will represent an even hotter moment, the confrontation on the ground of Ferrari before leaving Europe for the final sprint. «We have been very strong all weekend. Now we have to finish the job, ”smiles Verstappen. He is aiming for victory, you can see it in his eyes. The hat-trick Belgium, Holland and Italy could close the accounts with Ferrari in advance. Or reopen the game because, behind Leclerc’s grumbles and the assurances of team principal Binotto, the championship is not yet closed.

The reigning world champion has an eighty point advantage. And he doesn’t seem to have any weaknesses. «We did not prepare the qualification in the best way in terms of performance, because we were focused much more on the race – explains the Monegasque driver -. I like the car more thinking about the race. Having said that, the gap from Max is enormous ». –

