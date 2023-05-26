Sainz and Verstappen won the opening practice sessions for the Monaco F1 Grand Prix

The opening session ended three minutes early due to a crash by Williams’ Alex Albon. Twenty minutes before the end, practice was also stopped after the accident of Nic Hülkenberg from the Haas team, who hit the barrier behind the tunnel and spun. Verstappen finished sixth and was not happy with the car’s setup.

However, in the second practice session, the 25-year-old Dutchman returned to the lead and, thanks to a time of 1:12.462, he just surpassed Leclerc, who will aim for his third pole position in a row in Monte Carlo. The afternoon runs were also interrupted for a few minutes due to Sainz’s accident.

The Monaco Grand Prix program continues with Saturday’s third practice, followed by qualifying from 16:00. The main race will be held a day later at 15:00.