Wednesday 27 December 2023

While waiting to decide whether to reopen, at least partially, the Superbonus enclosure, a new squeeze is looming on incentives linked to construction. In the milleproroghe decree which will be examined by the Council of Ministers tomorrow, an anti-evasion rule will be included which will make it more difficult to access the 75 percent bonus for breaking down architectural barriers in buildings. This is the last incentive that still enjoys the discount on the invoice.

