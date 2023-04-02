Home Sports Salač drove bravely in the wet, eventually taking points from Argentina for seventh place
Sports

Salač drove bravely in the wet, eventually taking points from Argentina for seventh place

by admin
Salač drove bravely in the wet, eventually taking points from Argentina for seventh place

The Czech pilot of the Gresini Racing team, who finished fourth at the premiere in Portugal, is thus fifth in the standings of the championship. Italian Tony Arbolino is leading, who after third place last week won in Argentina.

The Moto2 race was shortened to only fourteen laps due to the bad weather forecast. Saslač went from thirteenth position on the starting grid to eighth right after the first three turns on a wet track sprinkled with light rain. Brit Dixon, a new father of a daughter, and Spaniard Lopez, who drove from pole position, were fighting for the lead.

The Italian Arbolino got involved in the fight for the triumph from the fifth round, who went on a rampage on the water and overtook all rivals. On the other hand, Canet could have forgotten about the podium, as he missed the start and took long lap penalties. But he crossed the finish line fourth. From the middle of the race, Salač fought a brave battle for the fifth place in the group of five drivers, in the end the final seventh place belonged to him

Acosta, the winner of the first race of the season, did not do well in the wet. The 18-year-old Spaniard dropped to 17th place after six rounds, i.e. out of the points. In the end, he finished just four for 12th place.

WC Road Miotocycles – Grand Prix of Argentina in Termas de Río Hondo
Moto3:
1. Suzuki (Jap./Honda) 35:18,099
2. Moreira (Brazil/KTM) -4,571
3. Migno (It./KTM) -4,699
4. Holgado (Sp./KTM) -8.814
5. Ogden (British/Honda) -11,512
6. Nepa (It./KTM) -11,865
Standings (after 2 of 21 races)
1. Baggy 38
2. Moreira 36
3.Suzuki 27
4. Muňoz (Šp./KTM) 20
5. Nepa 19
6. Migno 16
Moto2
1. Arbolino (It.) 26:26,606
2. López (Sp.) -0.663
3. Dixon (Brit.) -1,961
4. Canet (Sp.) -7.769
5. García (Spain) -11.954
6. Binder (JAR) -12,274
7. SALAČ (CZE) -13,100
19:00 MotoGP
See also  This is the new MotoGP 'safety car' in 2023

You may also like

Draymond Green vs CBA: Players lose again, all...

Real Madrid – Valladolid 6:0, Valladolid debacle, Benzema...

Milan, PSG falls on Hernandez: will he be...

Real Madrid celebrate their highest win of the...

Bologna show, overwhelms Udinese and hooks Fiorentina

Sinner-Medvedev, what time and where to watch the...

UAE 8+10 Brooks 20+7+4 Guangdong wins at home...

Scattered considerations after Monza-Lazio (0-2) – Sportellate.it

Ofner qualifies in Estoril main competition

Breathing on the stairs? Is there an explanation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy