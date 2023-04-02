The Czech pilot of the Gresini Racing team, who finished fourth at the premiere in Portugal, is thus fifth in the standings of the championship. Italian Tony Arbolino is leading, who after third place last week won in Argentina.

The Moto2 race was shortened to only fourteen laps due to the bad weather forecast. Saslač went from thirteenth position on the starting grid to eighth right after the first three turns on a wet track sprinkled with light rain. Brit Dixon, a new father of a daughter, and Spaniard Lopez, who drove from pole position, were fighting for the lead.

The Italian Arbolino got involved in the fight for the triumph from the fifth round, who went on a rampage on the water and overtook all rivals. On the other hand, Canet could have forgotten about the podium, as he missed the start and took long lap penalties. But he crossed the finish line fourth. From the middle of the race, Salač fought a brave battle for the fifth place in the group of five drivers, in the end the final seventh place belonged to him

Acosta, the winner of the first race of the season, did not do well in the wet. The 18-year-old Spaniard dropped to 17th place after six rounds, i.e. out of the points. In the end, he finished just four for 12th place.