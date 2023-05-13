Home » Salač will start the French Grand Prix from the second row
Salač will start the French Grand Prix from the second row

Salač will start the French Grand Prix from the second row

At the legendary circuit in Le Mans, Salač continues his successful start to the season, which he started by winning pole position in Portugal. Although the 21-year-old pilot of the Gresini team finished fourth in the races, he placed in the top ten each time, and in the running order of the second strongest category, he is sixth after four Grand Prix.

Italian defending champion Francesco Bagnaia dominated the qualification of the MotoGP royal class ahead of Spaniard Marc Márquez. Eight-time motorcycle world champion Márquez returns to racing in France after missing three Grands Prix due to a fractured metatarsal bone in his right thumb.

