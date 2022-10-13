Salah came off the bench to wear a hat for 6 minutes, setting the fastest record in the Champions League

2022-10-13 15:36:06





Source: China News Network



In the fourth round of the Champions League group stage in the early morning of the 13th, Beijing time, Liverpool defeated Glasgow Rangers 7:1 away, and Salah staged the fastest “hat trick” in the Champions League.

Image credit: Liverpool FC social media.

In the 67th minute of the game, Salah came off the bench. In the 75th minute, Salah got the ball in the frontcourt and shot in the penalty area. In the 80th minute, Salah got the ball from the front of the penalty area, swayed and scored a low shot, scoring twice. In the 81st minute, Salah scored with his left foot in the penalty area. From the time he scored the first goal to the third goal, the interval was only 6 minutes and 12 seconds, setting a hat-trick in the shortest time in the Champions League.

According to statistics, Salah had 4 shots on target, 4 shots on target, and only 9 touches in this game, which also set the record for the fewest touches among the Champions League hat-wearing players.

Previously, the fastest hat-trick in the Champions League was achieved by Gomi in Lyon’s 2011 game against Dinamo Zagreb, with a time of 8 minutes.