Home Sports Salah came off the bench to wear a hat for 6 minutes, setting the fastest record in the Champions League – yqqlm
Sports

Salah came off the bench to wear a hat for 6 minutes, setting the fastest record in the Champions League – yqqlm

by admin
Salah came off the bench to wear a hat for 6 minutes, setting the fastest record in the Champions League – yqqlm

Salah came off the bench to wear a hat for 6 minutes, setting the fastest record in the Champions League

2022-10-13 15:36:06

Source: China News Network

In the fourth round of the Champions League group stage in the early morning of the 13th, Beijing time, Liverpool defeated Glasgow Rangers 7:1 away, and Salah staged the fastest “hat trick” in the Champions League.

Image credit: Liverpool FC social media.

In the 67th minute of the game, Salah came off the bench. In the 75th minute, Salah got the ball in the frontcourt and shot in the penalty area. In the 80th minute, Salah got the ball from the front of the penalty area, swayed and scored a low shot, scoring twice. In the 81st minute, Salah scored with his left foot in the penalty area. From the time he scored the first goal to the third goal, the interval was only 6 minutes and 12 seconds, setting a hat-trick in the shortest time in the Champions League.

According to statistics, Salah had 4 shots on target, 4 shots on target, and only 9 touches in this game, which also set the record for the fewest touches among the Champions League hat-wearing players.

Previously, the fastest hat-trick in the Champions League was achieved by Gomi in Lyon’s 2011 game against Dinamo Zagreb, with a time of 8 minutes.

Label:Champions League; hat trick
edit: Zhu Jiahong

Related Reading


See also  Trieste, corpse in the park: is it from Liliana Resinovich, who has disappeared since December 14?

You may also like

2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships fifth match day Chinese...

The Cortina never stops: three points in Lustenau...

Italian (Sky): “There are no easy games. There...

Derthona in crisis chooses Chezzi for the post-Fossati...

Montalto introduces itself and looks to the future...

Cycling, Track World Cup, the women’s quartet in...

Disaster Juve, ko against Maccabi The elimination is...

Vallorco, victory and breakthrough The coach: “Our championship...

A turning point in amateur football, a manager...

Rami al poison: “Inzaghi made his friends play,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy