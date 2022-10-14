It was very difficult for Momo Salah to carve out a space in history. Taking over in the 68th minute from Darwin Nunez last night on 3-1 for his Liverpool against Rangers, the Egyptian has found a way to enter the almanacs anyway. With a sensational performance: from 76 ‘to 81’ he scored the fastest hat-trick ever in the Champions League (6 minutes and 12 seconds). Moreover, as a substitute. But we are now used to the hat-trick from the bench: in recent years it has happened at the hands of big names and surprise bombers.