Salah may be the most expensive in history, al-Ittihad offers over six billion crowns

The previous offer of al-Ittihad, which amounted to 150 million pounds (4.2 billion crowns) including bonuses, was rejected by the management of Liverpool. However, representatives of the Saudi Arabian club are not giving up and, according to the media, have flown to London to negotiate.

They reportedly offered Salah £2.45 million (69 million crowns) a week, plus a number of bonuses such as a £55,000 (1.5 million crowns) bonus per match won, an ambassadorial fee or a percentage of shirt sales.

The most expensive footballer of all time is the Brazilian Neymar, who transferred from Barcelona to Paris St. Germain for 222 million euros (roughly 5.8 billion crowns). Last month, he left the French club for al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for 90 million euros (2.16 billion crowns) and is so far the record signing of the league there.

Salah has been at Liverpool since 2017, when he arrived from AS Roma. He signed a new three-year contract last year. With the team, he won the English league, the cup and the Champions League or the Club World Cup. He was the Premier League’s top scorer three times.

In al-Ittihad, he would meet with reigning Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who moved to Jeddah from Real Madrid in June.

