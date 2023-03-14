Liverpool’s hope for the Premier League’s top four bid took a heavy blow after their top player’s blunder.

The Reds were in high spirits after they trashed their rival Manchester United last week, ending it in a historic 7-0 win.

But contrary to Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of using this momentum to move up in the EPL rankings in their subsequent game, the Reds let Philip Billing give Bournemouth the lead early on.

Klopp’s side had a slow start and completely blew the chance to equalize when Mohamed Salah missed a penalty, resulting in an unexpected 1-0 defeat away to Bournemouth.

Salah’s goalscoring slump

The outfield Liverpool player has remained a constant in their rotations despite the many roster changes. However, his form as a goalscorer had not been hitting the same compared to his previous seasons.

Last January, his average was 0.2 goals per 90 compared to his previous average of 0.5 goals per 90. This meant his goal rate had gone below one in five games.

Although, everyone needs to take into account that players like Salah also go through fluctuations in their performances. Instead, it will be a matter of how frequently they fluctuate and when they put on spectacular plays.

For the Egyptian king of Anfield, his goal drought ended when a much-improved Liverpool won 2-0 over Everton last February.

Salah contributed one goal to a match that Klopp described as a necessary game to win for both the players and fans after they showed erratic forms after missing injured players and losing their striker, Sadio Mané.

Fortunately, Liverpool was able to find their old fire and fury later in their latest match against their arch rival, Manchester United.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Núñez, and Mohamed Salah scored two goals each, and combined with Roberto Firmino’s late goal, they secured an overwhelming 7-0 win.

This seemed like a complete revival. This smashed the record for the most goals scored by Liverpool against Manchester United which was set back in 1895 at 7-1.

Liverpool is not out of the woods yet

This season has been full of trials for Liverpool. So this missed penalty kick with Bournemouth has definitely put the Reds in a tighter spot.

Especially when you consider this is their fourth shocking defeat during this 2022/2023 Premier League run after they already suffer losses against Brighton, Brentford, and Wolves.

Plus, they lose the boost they got from the record-breaking win against Manchester United on top of the fact that they have won only three of their last game away from Anfield. Klopp is definitely concerned and frustrated about their next matches.

Let’s see if they will show their old firepower like how they did with Manchester United or extinguish it once more instead.