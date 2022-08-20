Original title: Salah: The draw in the first two rounds feels like a loss, don’t think about the point difference with Manchester City now

Salah: The draw in the first two rounds feels like a loss

Live it on August 20th Salah recently accepted an interview with Sky Sports and talked about the start of the team’s new season and the next game with Manchester United.

Salah said: “The start of the season was not as good as we expected, but I think it’s part of the game and we need to react. We dropped four points in the first two rounds, but it can happen, especially It was at the beginning of the season and everyone was excited about the new season, we just had to keep going. You can’t change the past, so you can only focus on the next game.”

Asked by reporters if the two draws felt like losses, Salah said: “Yes, for everyone, not just me. I think everyone feels that way, our rivals are Manchester City and Chelsea, these are teams that don’t drop points easily, so we just need to focus again and try to win games.”

If Manchester City win next, Liverpool will be seven points behind the Blue Moon before the double red. Asked if this will put pressure on the team, Salah said: “The double red will always be special, no matter what. For the city, for the fans, for the world. Manchester United and Liverpool are probably two of the biggest clubs in England, I mean the bottom line, so I think this game is for everyone. very special.”

“It might be a little bit stressful, like you said, we might be seven points behind City. But I think it’s too early to think about it, we don’t need to think about it at this stage of the season.”

