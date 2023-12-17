Home » Salahdine Parnasse misses the mark to write his name in MMA history
Sports

Salahdine Parnasse misses the mark to write his name in MMA history

by admin
Salahdine Parnasse misses the mark to write his name in MMA history

Missed ! He could have done better than Conor McGregor, the first fighter to hold two championship belts simultaneously in the same organization (UFC). Salahdine Parnasse (1.79m, 66 kg, 18 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw) failed on Saturday evening in Gliwice in Poland, in his conquest of a 3rd KSW belt.

In this organization, we still see fighters with sponsor logos decaled on their backs, like in the old days. Does it look cheap? Yes ! But the level is there despite everything, especially when it comes to the main event. Because Salahdine Parnasse flies over this organization. He proved it again on Saturday evening despite the defeat.

And before KSW comes to Paris, on April 6 at the brand new Adidas Arena, the situation will undoubtedly be different. Bad taste will not be allowed in the “City of Lights” a few weeks before fashion week.

After the featherweight and lightweight titles, the little guy from Aubervilliers failed to conquer the welterweight title. The “Kylian Mbappé of MMA”, at just 26 years old, came very close to a historic performance.

A revenge in April in Paris?

Facing Adrian “Bartos” Bartosinski (28 years old, 1.80 m, 77 kg, 14-0), to whom he surrendered 10 kg, Parnasse delivered a very technical fight, mainly on clinch. Even though he hit his opponent in the first round with his jab, he was never able to make his striking speak and never had “cage control”.

A knee strike in the 3rd round sent him knocked down. All enough to ensure victory for the inglorious Pole. “I felt like I could knock him out. with my knee strike in the 3rd but no, it didn’t work,” Bartosinski declared after the fight without adding more. “I needed a big test like that!” » On Salahdine Parnasse’s side, it was obviously disappointment that predominated. “It was a good war, but we lost it. I want to fight again for this belt, in April in Paris! »

You may also like

Jorge Fossati new coach of the Peruvian National...

Hou Shuo’s “14th Winter” men’s double sled event...

Valencia – Barcelona 1-1 Barcelona lose lead in...

Mexico ends the year with defeat after losing...

Eager Jong Genk forgets to reward themselves in...

Jenson Button to race for Jota Porsche in...

CBA Comprehensive | Xinjiang beats Guangdong, Liaoning and...

Asiago celebrates home win over Innsbruck

SEE Colombia vs. Mexico live online today Gol...

Sunday’s gossip: Salah, Carvalho, Mbappe, Toney, Bellingham, Van...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy