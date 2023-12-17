Salahdine Parnasse misses the mark to write his name in MMA history

Missed ! He could have done better than Conor McGregor, the first fighter to hold two championship belts simultaneously in the same organization (UFC). Salahdine Parnasse (1.79m, 66 kg, 18 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw) failed on Saturday evening in Gliwice in Poland, in his conquest of a 3rd KSW belt.

In this organization, we still see fighters with sponsor logos decaled on their backs, like in the old days. Does it look cheap? Yes ! But the level is there despite everything, especially when it comes to the main event. Because Salahdine Parnasse flies over this organization. He proved it again on Saturday evening despite the defeat.

And before KSW comes to Paris, on April 6 at the brand new Adidas Arena, the situation will undoubtedly be different. Bad taste will not be allowed in the “City of Lights” a few weeks before fashion week.

After the featherweight and lightweight titles, the little guy from Aubervilliers failed to conquer the welterweight title. The “Kylian Mbappé of MMA”, at just 26 years old, came very close to a historic performance.

A revenge in April in Paris?

Facing Adrian “Bartos” Bartosinski (28 years old, 1.80 m, 77 kg, 14-0), to whom he surrendered 10 kg, Parnasse delivered a very technical fight, mainly on clinch. Even though he hit his opponent in the first round with his jab, he was never able to make his striking speak and never had “cage control”.

A knee strike in the 3rd round sent him knocked down. All enough to ensure victory for the inglorious Pole. “I felt like I could knock him out. with my knee strike in the 3rd but no, it didn’t work,” Bartosinski declared after the fight without adding more. “I needed a big test like that!” » On Salahdine Parnasse’s side, it was obviously disappointment that predominated. “It was a good war, but we lost it. I want to fight again for this belt, in April in Paris! »