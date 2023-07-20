Salary maneuver: Tfn ‘Agnelli was an integral part of it’ – Football

“The Board deems the responsibility of Dr. Andrea Agnelli proven with reasonable certainty”. This is what we read in the reasons that the National Federal Court (TFN) made known today after the sentence handed down on the former Juventus president in the so-called “salary maneuver” case for which Agnelli was sentenced to 16 months of inhibition plus a 60 thousand euro fine.





According to the Tfn, therefore, Agnelli “was an integral part” of the salary maneuver, but also underlines “wanting to exclude that the president Agnelli was the sole creator of the maneuver”. The motivations also read as “the 2019-2020 salary maneuver (…) constitutes an objective fact that it had the immediate and concrete effect of avoiding the entry in the financial statements of costs and/or payables for approximately 90 million euros, so that there can be no doubt of the opposition of this modus operandi to the accrual accounting principle and, consequently, also of the violation of the principle of a level playing field with the other sister companies of the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A in terms of economic equilibrium financial”. Finally, on relations with the agents, the Board “deems it unable to reach a declaration of disciplinary responsibility for the defendant with reasonable certainty”.



