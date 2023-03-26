In the football business, Manchester United is considered one of the most dazzling brands. Even if there were no great sporting successes in recent years, this hardly affected the radiance. The club is currently for sale. Three publicly known interested parties are now matching: A well-known British investor and a Qatari sheikh have been fighting what critics say has been a “dirty derby” for weeks. And recently a Finnish investor also wants to buy – and presents itself as an alternative proposal.

More see news.ORF.at(orf.at