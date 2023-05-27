Sale of Sampdoria, green light from the board to Radrizzani – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, MAY 27 – During the night, the Sampdoria board of directors gave the green light to the club’s purchase proposal signed by Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani together with partner Matteo Manfredi: the news was revealed by Il Secolo XIX. It was considered better than that of the financier Alessandro Barnaba also in the light of the debt restructuring plan that had been defined by the Sampdoria club. Now we need an agreement with Massimo Ferrero, owner of Sampdoria, to get it official. (HANDLE).

