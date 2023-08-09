Il Salento by bike it is increasingly an option to see this beautiful area of ​​Puglia without traffic: there are 5 itineraries to do on two wheels for everyone. Some are long enough, suitable for lovers of cycle tourism, others are much shorter, even 10 km, suitable for everyone. There are practically no gradients, it is a matter of one flat coastal areajust don’t ride in the heat.

Salento by bike, 6 beautiful itineraries between the sea and the city, easy for everyone

From Lecce, Otranto, Santa Maria di Leuca and the Ionian coast, Salento has roads and paths to travel by bike to discover the charm of the heel of Italy from a new point of view. With its Mediterranean colours, villages, top quality food and wine and one of the most beautiful coasts in Europe. Here are 5 bicycle itineraries in Salentofrom the complete tour to very short sections..

1. Tour of Salento by bike

2. From Matera to Lecce

3. Path of Salento

4. Grecia Salentina by bike

5. From Santa Maria di Leuca to Gallipoli

6. From Gallipoli to Campomarino

1. Tour of Salento by bike

Lecce, Gallipoli, Leuca, Otranto: all the circumnavigation of the Messapic peninsulaa between the sea, the cities and the equally splendid interior. An itinerary of about 200 km to be done in 4-5 days, even if it would be worth taking more time and stopping often to enjoy the wonders of this land, even the culinary ones.

A tour to be done possibly not in the summer, to avoid the harassment of overtourism.

2. From Matera to Lecce by bike

The itinerary from Matera to Lecce by bike is approx 200 km and almost everything takes place in Puglia. It can be divided into 5 stages: Gioia del Colle, Alberobello and Manduria. It starts from Matera and descends towards the Valle d’Itria between gentle hills and expanses of olive trees, crossing the land of the trulli to the south.

It’s about one of the most beautiful itineraries ever, easy to do because flat. As you progress, the vegetation becomes drier, between vineyards and dry stone walls. We descend towards the beaches of Taranto up to Lecce.

3. Salento path by bike

Il Path of Salento it can also be done by bicycle. There are two ways, that of the seawith 5 stages and 115 km, and the Street of the villages, more inland, which includes 6 stages and 135 km. Here too we pass through cultivations of olive and almond trees, natural pools, caves, cliffs and above all the wonderful ones beaches of Salento.

4. Grecia Salentina by bike

Another unmissable route in Salento is that of the province of Lecce, in the Magna Grecia area of ​​Salento, where Griko is still spoken, the dialect inherited from the ancient Hellenic colonizers.

An original route full of cultural suggestions through secondary roads, 10 km long, but on which to make detours to get to over 20 km. You can leave from the Alimini lakes, to stop in Martano, then in Melpignano, the surprising bauxite quarry and finally in Otranto, for a dip in the blue. In between, it is worth making detours to Carpignano Salentino (where there is the Byzantine crypt of Santa Cristina) and to the archaeological area of ​​Apigliano,

5. From Santa Maria di Leuca to Gallipoli

the terminal part of the heel of Italy is a succession of wonders along the Ionian coast. We are on the ancient Via Salento, where silence dominates (if you travel it out of season) and the colors green and blue. From the basilica of SM di Leuca you cycle along the coast road that overlooks the sandy beaches, then you enter the Ugento Coastal Regional Natural Park, which includes fishing villages and coastal towers, to get to Gallipoli passing through Punta della Suina and its breathtaking scenery.

It’s about 50km in total.

6. From Gallipoli to Campomarino

From Gallipoli you can continue going up the Ionian coast up to Campomarino, an itinerary of about 60 km. If you do it out of season it’s an unmissable experience, with the chance to see some of Salento’s most beautiful beaches without the usual crowds. Such as the beach of Padula Bianca, or the one with the turquoise water of Wild Port (stop here for a break in the pine forest), then the rocks of Frascone, Porto Cesareo and its Marine Protected Area, Giannarelli and Ayala, up to Campomarino.

A bit of cycling and a bit of diving, there’s nothing better!

Read also

Bari – Naples by bicycle along the Bourbon cycle path

What do you need to do cycle tourism?

Routes for family cycling holidays: the best ones to start with

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

