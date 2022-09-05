“For me all the points are earned because they come to reward the work of a week, this is the third challenge and I think the boys played it well. In the first half we didn’t have the right timing when we got the ball and left for recovery. We played better in the second half with pace of play. Football is also this, we could have done 3-1 but we could have suffered and brought the result 3-2. We conceded the goal in our best moment, we suffered a final restart. The guys are integrating, the transfer market is finally over and we are happy with the squad we have. Now we must integrate all of them and bring them to maximum expression. Happy today for having played against a team that has values ​​and merits, but in the second half they had a hard time playing the way we were on the pitch. The next is a great challenge to understand where we have arrived and where we can improve. We have to do better and better, in a week we have integrated at least one or two players. Piatek has shown that he has important characteristics even if he does not have 90 minutes yet. I am happy with Daniulic, it is a group that has values ​​and that must become a team. Forward can all player as we have shown in recent games. Mazzocchi’s yellow? I always try to tell the boys how they can improve, the exultation is there because they have been hit by a good goal. He must continue to score but without taking off his shirt ”.