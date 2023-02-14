Of Valentino Della Casa – editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com

This time no twist, the management decided for Nicola’s exemption after the defeat against Verona. An agreement with the Portuguese was found until 2025

This time the return to Italy will be a reality. Iervolino permitting. Paul Sousa in fact one step away from becoming the new coach of Salernitana, which yesterday evening had seemed increasingly oriented towards the exemption of Davide Nicola post defeat against the Verona

. The reaction that the coach had promised after his first dismissal (then sensationally returned) on January 16 did not arrive. Or at least it wasn’t convincing. And so, with the standings starting to worry (21 points and only +4 compared to the third last), this time the Campania management has decided to change. Really.

It will be up to the Portuguese to take the place of last year’s miracle coach, when he managed to save the team from a relegation that seemed almost certain after the first part of the season. And for the ex Fiorentinaapproached several times to Italian clubs in recent years, there will be a new opportunity to lead a Serie A club. Sousa, last year at the Flamengo in Brazil, already in Italy: is located in Milanbut in the evening he should move to Salerno, to settle the very last details of the contract which will be quite demanding.

Agreement linked to salvation The first basis of the agreement has been reached up to the next five months, that is until the end of the current championship. Then, in case of salvation, the project will be more long-term. At the beginning there were discussions for a one-year renewal option, until June 2024. But the negotiations carried on incessantly throughout the day, led to an agreement on a biennial basis, until 2025. The green light is now awaited from the owners to be able to sign the papers, with the coach who should conduct his first training session tomorrow in view of next Sunday's difficult match against Lazio. The new course is about to begin. This time without twists.