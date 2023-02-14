Home Sports Salernitana exonerates Nicola, ready Paulo Sousa- breaking latest news
Sports

Salernitana exonerates Nicola, ready Paulo Sousa- breaking latest news

by admin
Salernitana exonerates Nicola, ready Paulo Sousa- breaking latest news
Of Valentino Della Casa – editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com

This time no twist, the management decided for Nicola’s exemption after the defeat against Verona. An agreement with the Portuguese was found until 2025

This time the return to Italy will be a reality. Iervolino permitting. Paul Sousa in fact one step away from becoming the new coach of Salernitana, which yesterday evening had seemed increasingly oriented towards the exemption of Davide Nicola post defeat against the Verona
. The reaction that the coach had promised after his first dismissal (then sensationally returned) on January 16 did not arrive. Or at least it wasn’t convincing. And so, with the standings starting to worry (21 points and only +4 compared to the third last), this time the Campania management has decided to change. Really.

It will be up to the Portuguese to take the place of last year’s miracle coach, when he managed to save the team from a relegation that seemed almost certain after the first part of the season. And for the ex Fiorentinaapproached several times to Italian clubs in recent years, there will be a new opportunity to lead a Serie A club. Sousa, last year at the Flamengo in Brazil, already in Italy: is located in Milanbut in the evening he should move to Salerno, to settle the very last details of the contract which will be quite demanding.

Agreement linked to salvation

The first basis of the agreement has been reached up to the next five months, that is until the end of the current championship. Then, in case of salvation, the project will be more long-term. At the beginning there were discussions for a one-year renewal option, until June 2024. But the negotiations carried on incessantly throughout the day, led to an agreement on a biennial basis, until 2025. The green light is now awaited from the owners to be able to sign the papers, with the coach who should conduct his first training session tomorrow in view of next Sunday’s difficult match against Lazio. The new course is about to begin. This time without twists.

See also  Franklin Feng Laihe scored 30 points and clocked in ahead of schedule, Shanghai Multipoint Blossoms won 4 consecutive victories – yqqlm

February 14, 2023 (change February 14, 2023 | 19:02)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Patrick Mahomes a real contender to compete for...

Minor Sea | The Government diverted 54 million...

Corinne Deacon (coach of the France team): “This...

Charles Leclerc sets sights on winning Ferrari’s first...

Christian Atsu: Agent says footballer still not located...

Manchester City boss Guardiola apologises to ex-Liverpool captain...

NBA Top 10 Plays of the Night |...

Breaking Down Salah’s New Form: What You Need...

Will Lukaku stay? Here’s what can happen

The video of the new Ferrari SF-23 –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy