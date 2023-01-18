The president of Salernitana: “I also wanted to hear the players’ opinion. The coach and I spoke through the sports director: the coach told me some important things”

The reasons of the heart to motivate the atypical decision to recall a coach two days after his sacking. The president of Salernitana Danilo Iervolino explained them in the press conference after the decision to recall Davide Nicola to the bench. “A unique thing has happened in the world of football – explained the president of the Campania club -. The coach and I spoke, through sporting director De Sanctis I received his message, he acted as an intermediary. I heard from the coach and he told me some important things about the city, about the affection he has for me and for the fans and about the mistakes he made. You only miss a person when you lose them and this thing could only be handled like this. Some words struck me and it’s only right that Nicola has another chance”.

TEAM ASSIST — A role in the return of the Turin coach to the Salernitana bench was played by the team which, last night, had been solicited by Iervolino himself. “The team? It has to be coached but it doesn’t have to choose the coach. I was pleased to hear their opinion on an atypical decision. Now I expect game and results, to be read also by comparing them to those of direct rivals. The goals remain the same, safety above all. Anyone who thinks of a downsizing after the forty-seven million invested is almost offensive. De Sanctis? I’m sure his investments will pay off, I don’t like the scapegoat game. He enjoys my trust.” See also World Cup Portugal vs Ghana, who can win? Ghana vs. Portugal. Prospective Analysis-Minnan.com

MARKET — Salernitana restarts thinking about the market, at least three reinforcements arriving, and the derby with Napoli next Saturday at the Arechi. “It’s the match of my heart – added Iervolino -, between the formation that grinds the most beautiful game in Italy and a Salernitana that wants to redeem itself. I am convinced that it will be a great show, we will enjoy it in total harmony among all the components”.

