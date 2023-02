Danilo Iervolino, president of Salernitana, explained to Sky the reasons that led him to choose Sousa for the bench: “An international coach, who speaks four languages ​​and who can express himself with all our players. He is ready, motivated and has strongly wanted this club. It’s the ideal identikit for us”. Watch the interview during the gala dinner at the Gallia hotel in Milan to raise funds for the reconstruction of the Irpin stadium

SERIE A’S MOST SUBSTITUTED PLAYERS