The numbers of Salernitana and Inter
No draw in previous seven between Inter and Salernitana in Serie A: the Nerazzurri boast five wins, including three in the three meetings in the 21st century, against the two from Campania (in 1948 and 1999). After winning their first two Serie A home matches against Inter without conceding a goal in 1948 and 1999, the Salernitana lost last season’s match at the Arechi against the nerazzurri for 0-5: in that match five different scorers scored (Perisic, Dumfries, Sánchez, Lautaro Martínez and Gagliardini). There Salernitana comes to this challenge from four consecutive draws championship and has never recorded more in a row in the competition; the Campanians are also unbeaten in five Serie A matches and have only done better once in the top flight (seven between April and May 2022). After the defeats against Spezia, Juventus and Fiorentina, Simone Inzaghi could become the first Inter coach to lose four consecutive matches of Serie A by Claudio Ranieri in February 2012. Curiosity: Lautaro Martinez ha scored five goals in three Serie A matches against Salernitana (only with the eight against Cagliari did he do better), including one of his two hat-tricks in the top division, arrived at the Meazza on 4 March 2022.
Where to see Salernitana-Inter on tv
The match between Salernitana and Inter, valid for matchday 29 of Serie A, will be broadcast Friday 7 April at 5.00pm live on apps on DAZN, available in the section Sky Q apps. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN 2, available on channel 215 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.