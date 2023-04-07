The numbers of Salernitana and Inter

No draw in previous seven between Inter and Salernitana in Serie A: the Nerazzurri boast five wins, including three in the three meetings in the 21st century, against the two from Campania (in 1948 and 1999). After winning their first two Serie A home matches against Inter without conceding a goal in 1948 and 1999, the Salernitana lost last season’s match at the Arechi against the nerazzurri for 0-5: in that match five different scorers scored (Perisic, Dumfries, Sánchez, Lautaro Martínez and Gagliardini). There Salernitana comes to this challenge from four consecutive draws championship and has never recorded more in a row in the competition; the Campanians are also unbeaten in five Serie A matches and have only done better once in the top flight (seven between April and May 2022). After the defeats against Spezia, Juventus and Fiorentina, Simone Inzaghi could become the first Inter coach to lose four consecutive matches of Serie A by Claudio Ranieri in February 2012. Curiosity: Lautaro Martinez ha scored five goals in three Serie A matches against Salernitana (only with the eight against Cagliari did he do better), including one of his two hat-tricks in the top division, arrived at the Meazza on 4 March 2022.