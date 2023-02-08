The Juventus coach analyzes Salerno’s victory: “It was a match to win and not to play and the lads did well even if we conceded too many shots in the last half hour and this shouldn’t happen.” Mention for Vlahovic: “It’s lighter and brighter”. On the standings: “The goal is to return to the left side” REPORT CARDS – RANKING

Massimiliano Allegri is satisfied with the performance of his Juventus who beat Salernitana 3-0 at Arechi: “The boys answered well, we played good 60′, then after the 3-0 we were a bit superficial and conceded too many shots on goal even though we still had chances, but we need to improve on these aspects”. A Juve still looking for a certain continuity : “For 60′ the team was infected by doing well then when you become superficial you leave the game and this must not happen because football matches never end, the first half in Monza, with Salernitana in the first leg are just passes who say that you need to improve mentally“. A particularly concrete Juve: “Today was a game to win and the boys did well but not the last half hour. The first 10′ we could have done better in circulation, then we started moving it, we need to improve technically, plus the defensive phase must always be done well.”

"Vlahovic? Now he's brighter and moves better"
It's a Juve that is finding important players and who will be able to make a substantial contribution between now and the end: "We need everyoneand everyone is doing well, now more than ever everyone is needed, the changes become decisive because the pace and intensity must be kept high and everyone is needed by playing every 4 days". Note of merit for Vlahovic author of a brace and fully recovered: "Vlakhovic? He's lighter, he moves better, he's more brilliant, he also played well technically today. Di Maria made a delightful 45′ and whoever entered entered well". On the standings: "I look at reality, we have 26 points, we have to score another 14 and then we'll see where we get. now the goal is to get to the left side of the standings."

Vlahovic: "My goals thanks to the team, I still have to improve" The star performer of the evening was Dusan Vlahovic with the brace: "It was very important to win the game, we hadn't won in three games, then if I show off it's thanks to the team – he says – It's important to score goals, the forwards live on this and I thank Di Maria for giving me the penalty, for me it's important to continue like this but always together with the team". On Allegri's requests: "he mister he knows what we can do and he doesn't want us to relax even if we were 3-0, we can't give away and miss simple balls, this it helps us to grow, to work harder and with more attentione". Slowly Vlahovic is recovering his best form: "This is the second game I still need time to regain the rhythm but I try to give my best and only by playing will my condition reach 100%". On the standings: "The reality is that we have 26 points and we have to look at this and we have to just thinking about winning as many games as possible."