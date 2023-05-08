Salernitana Ko, Empoli wins and secures salvation

Empoli places a serious threat on salvation by winning the direct clash of Castellani against Salernitana by 2-1. An excellent performance that of the Azzurri, who thus detach Paulo Sousa’s men in the standings, gathering acclaim and applause. Too little what was shown by the grenade, for what was one of their worst recent performances, with only Ochoa limiting a passive that could have been much heavier and Piatek putting his signature in the final scoreboard.

The first half is the appetizer of what will be an authentic monologue of the hosts who, thanks also to the 4-2-3-1 formation confirmed by Zanetti after the good results given against Bologna four days ago, crush Salernitana in their own half. Ochoa’s saves on Caputo and Cambiaghi between 11′ and 16′ served as a prologue to the beautiful goal by the blue number 28, his third consecutive goal, this time from Ebuehi’s cross from the right. With a non-paying Vicar spectator, Paulo Sousa decides at half-time to change the face of his Salernitana: in Daniliuc, Kastanos and Piatek, out Sambia, Pirola and Mazzocchi and switch to 4-4-2.

A shock from Salernitana is expected and instead it is Empoli who miss by a whisker, and twice, the knockout blow within sixty seconds. First a dangerous cross from Baldanzi was instinctively deflected for a corner by Ochoa, then it was the crossbar that said no to Ebuehi. The good time is the third, with an assist from Ebuehi for Caputo’s goal after a long consultation with the Var for a possible offside from the former Sassuolo. Parisi could drop the set but his diagonal left foot only scares Ochoa and goes out by not much. Thrilling final thanks to Piatek’s goal and the seven minutes of added time granted by match director Volpi. Pjaca scores in the 90th minute but everything is canceled due to a previous offside. Not bad for the Azzurri, who win the three points and see the finish line just a step away while Salernitana’s unbeaten run ends after ten matches.

Udinese beat Sampdoria

Photo Ansa

Sampdoria in B. The defeat against Udinese sanctions the mathematical relegation, a sporting failure that the environment has had the opportunity to metabolize for weeks. But what worries most is the uncertainty about the future with the club that could risk bankruptcy due to the debts accumulated by the management of Massimo Ferrero and to which the new board chaired by the ex Marco Lanna has patched up to get to the end of the season without humiliations . Failure would lead to the loss of the sports title and the restart from Serie D with a change of name. The season started badly (corporate crisis and difficulties in the summer market), continued badly on the pitch with no results with Marco Giampaolo on the bench and continued with the technical guidance of Dejan Stankovic. So Sampdoria after more than 10 years says goodbye to the top flight, and B represents the lesser evil because the main thought is the survival of the club, put at high risk by over 150 million debts.

Very few solutions are on the horizon, the most concrete one is called Alessandro Barnaba, owner of Lille and number one of Merlyn Partners. He had already tried in December proposing 50 million to invest in the club, partly as a capital increase, but without finding the go-ahead from Massimo Ferrero. Today he is once again in the front row even if times are very tight and in mid-May there is the possibility of taking the books to court. The board of directors is trying to finalize the restructuring of the debt, bringing it from 150 to 75 million: a ‘tool’ to speed up negotiations with Massimo Zanetti, president of the giant Segafredo, who would return to the Sampdoria dossier. Barnaba on pole, Zanetti monitors but overall there is fear in the Sampdoria environment that it is now too late to give life to the Dorian rescue.

Hectic hours, therefore, with relegation to Serie B representing the last problem for a club that won the Scudetto in the 1990-91 championship. Edoardo Garrone, former owner of the company, has also been at Barnaba’s side for some time, who ended up in the crosshairs of the fans because he was ‘guilty’ of having given the club free to Ferrero, but who now says he is willing to lend a hand to the financier. That the sporting year was complicated was understood in the summer with the market marked only by the need to raise cash and lighten the wage bill. From Thorsby to Candreva via Damsgaard and Bonazzoli, a hoard close to 15 million. Same score also in January when Samp said goodbye to Bereszynski, Caputo, Colley, Verre and sold Sabiri to Fiorentina, where he will go at the end of the championship. More money coming in and salaries still being cut, all to keep the club afloat.

Giampaolo and Stankovic’s journey continued to be painful, even if with the Serbian on the bench since October there was a jolt after the restart of the post-World Cup championship in mid-March with the home victory over Verona (3-1 ), but the slowdown came on 8 April when Cremonese won 3-2 at Ferraris. For Stankovic an average points close to 0.6 per game, too little to save himself. But relegation doesn’t worry the Sampdoria world. The risk of failure in the year in which Genoa returned to Serie A is terrifying.