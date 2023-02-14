Lazio fans will not be able to participate in the away match in Salerno. During the race Salernitana-Lazio, scheduled for 19 February 2023, the Prefect of Salerno has ordered the closure of the Guest Sector and a ban on the sale of tickets to residents of the Lazio Region. The press release follows: “The Salernitana-Lazio meeting, characterized by a high risk profilewas postponed by the National Observatory for Sporting Events, with determination of 8 February, to the evaluations of the Analysis Committee for the Safety of Sporting Events (Casms), for the identification of measures of rigor. The following prescription was therefore adopted: dban on the sale of tickets to residents of the Lazio Region, with the closure of the guest sector. Granata fans with residence in Lazio will be able to buy tickets only if they have a Fidelity Card Salernitana”.