Lecce breaks through Arechi and wins their first league victory. After the peer of Naples, Campania confirms itself as a land of conquest for the Salento team which, in one fell swoop, thus solves the problem of scoring and makes an important leap in the standings. For the Salernitana the positive streak that lasted for five days is interrupted.

the match

—

Nicola lines up Gyomber in place of the suspended Fazio and is the only novelty compared to the match against Juventus. Baroni disqualified, in the press box to follow the match and replaced by deputy Del Rossi on the bench, confirms the 4-3-3 by changing the median line with the simultaneous presence of Gonzalez and Askildsen. In the first half the Salernitana, after an initial flash of Coulibaly who scores but offside, goes into difficulty. Thanks to Lecce who play better; in the middle of the pitch Maggiore is limited by the presence of Hjulmand, while Coulibaly and Vilhena are not very brilliant, so the maneuver of the Salernitana is predictable and only on the side lanes Candreva and Mazzocchi (galvanized by the first call in blue) try to build, but without success, some opportunities for the attackers. Nicola’s team suffers the game changes with long balls of Lecce who, forward, relies on the vivacity of Banda, closed on two occasions by the providential interventions of Daniliuc. After a failed occasion by Mazzocchi (header to the side from a few meters), Lecce deservedly unlocks the score in the 42nd minute with Ceesay using a millimeter throw from Hjulmand. The acceleration of the Gambian striker is deadly: he overtakes Daniliuc, then also Sepe out and scores the goal of the advantage.