The coach responsible for the salvation of last season had already been sacked after the 8-2 thud with Atalanta, to then immediately return to lead the team a few days later. Since then there have been three knockouts and only one victory. He in the conference: “We have the means to save ourselves” VERONA 1-0 SALERNITANA: THE HIGHLIGHTS

Nicola at risk of exemption. Again. To weigh, in the Salernitana house, is the knockout of Bentegodi against Verona, an authentic salvation challenge that changed the distances: if before the grenade club had a seven-point margin on the hot zone, now the margin is only four. On the one hand, a team, Hellas, back from two wins and two draws in the last four. And on the way up. On the other a Salernitana with three knockouts and only one victory (with Lecce) after Nicola’s first exemption.

Nicola, there and back in three days Yes, because the coach responsible for the sensational salvation of last season he had already been sacked after the 8-2 thud with Atalanta (January 15), and then immediately return to lead the team three days later (January 18), without missing any match as head coach. From that moment the victory over Lecce as the only joy and the three knockouts, as well as that of Verona, which still arrived against big names like Napoli (2-0) and Juve (3-0). More generally, in 2023, there were five defeats and only 4 points in seven games.

Nicola’s future and possible substitutes President Iervolino’s new decision should only arrive on Tuesday 14 February. Among the possible substitutes for Nicola there is always Leonardo Ssimple, in addition to the name of Beppe Iachini, which has risen in prices in the last few hours. Montella, Farioli and Pirlo are also in the shortlist. See also Football: Salernitana, Paulo Sousa has arrived in Salerno - Football

“We have the means to save ourselves” But Nicola remains concentrated and, in the conference, says he believes in salvation: “We have the means – were his words -. The calendar after the break was challenging and Verona are no better than us. Today we made individual and positional mistakes. We could have equalized in the end (alluding to Piatek’s sensational chance in the 87th minute, ndr) but we had to be meaner in front of goal. This was a game more important than the others. I don’t like it because a point had to be taken away“. And on the singles: “Ochoa (today on the bench, ndr) had to give us a hand until Sepe’s return, there are hierarchies and, now that he’s back, Sepe has taken his place again. Coulibaly was pushing so much that he needed to rest. ” Meanwhile, in the final match, it was also recorded Troost-Ekong’s injurycame out with a limp.

