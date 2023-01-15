The exemption of the Salernitana coach, Davide Nicola was expected, is expected. Atalanta-Salernitana 8-2, and it could have been an even worse result for the grenades. Davide Nicola’s team is thus the first Serie A team to concede 8 goals since the 2000s: the last was Padova who lost with the same score to Inter in 1995-96. The problem for the grenade coach is that the team hasn’t won since 30 October, when they beat the Olimpico against Lazio. Since then 5 defeats and two draws

Clutches

—

The coach’s fate thus appeared fatally sealed. Already in the last few days there had been rumors of friction, let’s not say the company’s enthusiasm for the championship conducted so far. Patron Iervolino expected many more points from the current 18 which are worth an objectively very disappointing fifth from last position. But the club had been good at denying every possible rumor, trusting the coach, however last year he had managed to obtain an almost miraculous salvation. But now that trust appears difficult to reaffirm. Who could be the new Salernitana coach? D’Aversa is in pole position to replace Nicola, but Semplici and Di Francesco are also among the candidates.