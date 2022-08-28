La Salernitana gives itself an afternoon to remember. Four goals to Sampdoria in a direct match and the feeling that, net of the inadequacy shown by Giampaolo’s team, Salernitana has the potential to reach salvation without major worries, especially if she plays the matches with the approach shown in the 90 ‘of the ‘Arechi.

Sampdoria annihilated. The Salernitana has appeared a team, in the fullest sense of the term. Nicola points out on DAZN the merits of his boys. “This is a humble team but aware of its own means. Here we start from the assumption that no one succeeds alone. This victory is the result of a weekly work of each member of a group who is exalted if everyone is rowing on the same side. that events move. I’m happy for the boys, because they played the leading role in a courageous game, fielding ideas, personality and aggression. We also took the risk of a few plays. And this satisfies me beyond the score . I liked the approach and authority shown on the pitch “.

The Salernitana complained of a certain lack of offense. It seems that this problem can also be defined as solved. “I know that we are talking about a new striker, I am happy with the squad I have available, however these are questions to ask the management. The difficulties were highlighted by the experts, but who is here knows very well the quality of the players and the numbers. linked to the production of the game which is the fundamental requirement to be offensive. I am very happy that the goals came from maneuvered actions that led many players to touch the ball. Now, however, let’s forget the result and work to continue our path of growth ” . Speaking of grafts and growth, Maggiore played a sumptuous play game. “He can do it, in this moment he is the one who can do it best. He is intelligent and knows how to interpret it. It is up to him to show us that he can do it continuously.”