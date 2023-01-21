Home Sports Salernitana, Nicola: “We will spit blood on every ball. Ready to give the maximum”
The words of the Salernitana coach on the eve of the match against Napoli

Meeting at the stadium Arechi of Salerno where, tomorrow evening at 18:00, the match valid for the nineteenth day of Serie A will be played between Salernitana e Napoli. The hosts aim for salvation and want to get away from the hot spots of the standings. A diametrically different situation for the Azzurri who, after a brilliant start to the season which took them to the top of the standings, are aiming to escape. A meeting analyzed on the eve by the grenade technician, David Nicholas, spoke in the usual pre-race press conference.

“I believe that in life you never grow through successes but from beatings and to reach great goals it is often necessary to fall making noise. If the result in Bergamo was the price to pay to learn something, I accept it but now the time has come to restart and raise my head again, starting with tomorrow’s extremely difficult race. giving my all and fighting for every ball until the last drop of sweat”.

“We have to start again from the awareness that we need to have another competitive spirit and demonstrate that we have responsibility. Our work must be our priority, you have to have zero chat and demonstrate that you have another temperament because you need that to do well. Napoli are a team with great qualities but tomorrow the most important thing is to put ourselves in a position to play a match that has a high competitive tone and demonstrate that we have the personality to handle some situations dictated by their quality”.

“The motivations that the fans give us – Nicola continues – they’re always very high now it’s up to us to show them that we have blood inside and want to play this game. We can’t wait to be able to represent them, fighting from the first to the last minute spitting blood. In certain moments you can see the personality of a player, of a team, of an entire staff and these are the matches that must create the conditions for rapid improvement. Our work must be our priority, we live for this and it’s time to give everything and more. Spalletti is a coach that I appreciate very much, I’ve never made a secret of it. Tomorrow we will have to think about ourselves, about the determination to put on the field, about the desire to race for my teammate and to prove that we are a team”.

January 20 – 2.41pm

