Salernitana chose the striker to complete the offensive department. The Polish Krzysztof Piatek is ready to return to Italy. Few details remain to be defined “but it is 99% done”, the confirmation came directly from the Campania company. Salernitana broke the delay and, after also looking for Balshuayi (Chelsea) and Dovbyk (Dnipro-1), she returned to one of her first goals of this transfer market session. In July, in fact, the club had already reached an agreement in principle with Hertha Berlin and with the same striker, then, however, nothing more was done.

the details

This time there should be no hitches and in the next few hours the Iervolino company will formalize yet another blow to a market in which the property has not spared itself by investing millions of euros to revolutionize the team with the aim of facing the championship with less suffering than to that of last season. Piatek would come on loan from Hertha Berlin with the right of redemption that Salernitana could exercise at the end of the tournament under certain conditions. The high salary of the Polish player (around 3.5 million euros) would be partly covered by the German club itself. For the “gunslinger” Piatek, that with Salernitana would be the fourth experience in the Italian league after those with Genoa, Milan and Fiorentina where he played in the second part of the last tournament.