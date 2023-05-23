Salernitana-Roma – Tiscali Sport ends equal at the Olimpico

The 36th day of Serie A ends with the clamorous thud from Allegri’s Juve, defeated 4-1 at the Castellani by a beautiful and cynical Empoli. The two goals by Caputo and the goals by Luperto and Piccoli decide: the goal of the flag for the bianconeri is scored by Chiesa. Juve completely disappears from the field after the disadvantage, while Empoli plays an orderly and proactive game without any fear of the opponent. There Juventus formation learns the news of the ten penalty points in the standings a few minutes before the kick-off: an evening, therefore, that began badly and continued worse.

Nightmare first half for Allegri’s men who conceded two goals in the space of three minutes. Still, the first quarter of an hour for the bianconeri had been encouraging with a crossbar hit by Milik and a goal disallowed by Gatti for a foul in attack. In the 16th minute, however, following a free-kick from Bandinelli, Milik came in late on Cambiaghi causing the penalty: Caputo was cold from eleven meters and scored the first goal of the evening. A few minutes later Fazzini delivers a corner kick and Szczesny first denies Caputo the goal again, but then can do nothing about Luperto’s subsequent tap-in. Juve tries to react to the double disadvantage, but the offensive maneuver is confusing and the choice of the last pass is always wrong. Bremer in the 23rd minute has a great opportunity from close range, but shoots incredibly high.

The first half of the match ended with protests from Vlahovic following a contact with Vicario, who slipped out of the area to get ahead of the Serbian. In the second half, after three minutes, Empoli even scores the third goal: Caputo scores his personal brace, served by Akpa Akpro, good at stealing the ball from a sleeping Alex Sandro. Allegri totally changes the face of the team, inserting first Chiesa and Paredes, then Kean and Di Maria: only Chiesa, however, produces interesting ideas, and five minutes from the end he scores the 3-1 goal. The final also reserves the joy of goal for Piccoli and Empoli can celebrate the salvation achieved. Juve says goodbye to the Champions League definitively and will necessarily have to question themselves not only on the judicial aspects, but also on the disappointing sporting year.

Rome and Salernitana share the mail

Photo Ansa

Salernitana celebrates arithmetic salvation with a 2-2 away draw against Europa League finalists Roma. Paulo Sousa’s grenade team greets the Olimpico as unbeaten this season, after the first leg victory over Lazio. Thanks to a former biancoceleste like Candreva and the usual Dia (in his sixteenth seal of the season), authors of the goals of the momentary advantage, before the answers from El Shaarawy and Matic. Fresh from the match in Leverkusen and from qualifying for the final in Budapest, Mourinho is forced to deploy an emergency 11: Mancini, Matic, Pellegrini, Cristante and Abraham start from the bench. Bove acts in defense with Ibanez and the returning Smalling, while Tahirovic starts from 1′ with Camara in midfield. Only grandstand instead for Dybala, still not 100% recovered from the ankle problem accused in Bergamo. In the 12th minute Salernitana took the lead. Coulibaly’s perfect launch for Candreva who shoots in regular position and beats Rui Patricio on the fly. In the 48th minute, the Giallorossi equalized with Ibanez on the development of a corner kick, but the Var intervened for a touch with Belotti’s arm and canceled the 1-1.

At the beginning of the second half Mourinho spends three changes: out Ibanez, Tahirovic and Solbakken; inside Llorente (on his return), Matic and Pellegrini. The Giallorossi captain was immediately decisive on a free kick: Ochoa on the shot rejected laterally but El Shaarawy slingshot on the ball and put it in the net. In the 54th minute, however, Salernitana goes back forward: Piatek in the area wins a rebound and involuntarily finishes a dirty ball for Dia who overtakes Rui Patricio in a fall with his heel. Roma didn’t give up and found the equal again, this time in the 83rd minute with a great shot by Matic after a scrum in the box. But that wasn’t enough for the comeback and the match ended with a fight after Dia pushed Zalewski. Roma rises to 60 points in the standings, Salernitana is at 39.